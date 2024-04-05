Senator Lauds Tinubu For Signing Student Loans’ Bill Into Law

The senator representing Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State, Diket Plang, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Student Loans Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, into law at a nick of time.

Plang, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity, equally lauded members of the National Assembly for being diligent and patriotic in passing the bill, saying with the birth of the new law, students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria will heave a sigh of relief in their quest for tertiary education.

The senator, in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos, described the Bill as a progressive one for Nigerians and Nigeria, adding that it will ensure talented Nigerian students are not left behind in terms of higher education and training due to a lack of funds.