Senator Lalong Reacts To Jeremiah Useni’s Death

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni at the age of 82.

Lalong in a statement issued on Friday said he received with a heavy heart the death of the veteran military General, politician and elder statesman who has served Nigeria with dignity, integrity and patriotism.

He recalls the accomplished military career of Gen. Useni who served in various capacities within the Nigerian Army where he left indelible footprints and records of meritorious performance.

General Useni was the Military Governor of old Bendel State, Minister of Transport and Quarter Master General of the Nigerian Army.

As FCT Minister, General Useni was instrumental to the development of the capital city which has progressed to one of the fastest growing and successful capital cities in Africa.

Lalong said the foray of General Useni into politics also recorded successes as he served among others as Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District between 2015-2019 where he did his best to touch the lives of the people.

The former Plateau State Governor also described Gen. Useni as a fine politician whose credentials were at play when he contested as PDP Candidate during the Plateau Gubernatorial race in 2019.

He acknowledged his maturity, composure, passion and commitment to the well-being and welfare of the people of Plateau State.

“Despite not emerging successful and being in an opposition party, he gave his full support to the APC Rescue Administration throughout its term.

While sending his condolences to his immediate family, the Tarok nation, the people of Plateau South Senatorial District, government of Plateau State, political associates, the Nigerian Army, friends and well wishers, Senator Lalong said he has lost a father, confidant and political ally who was broad minded and accommodating.

He prayed God to grant him eternal rest, forgive his sins and comfort the family.

