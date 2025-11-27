Senator Lalong Mourns Passing Of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State and current Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, has expressed profound sorrow over the death of renowned Islamic scholar and spiritual leader, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong described the passing of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi as a monumental loss to Nigeria, the Muslim Ummah, the Tijjaniyya movement, and millions of followers who benefited from his guidance and teachings.

He noted that the late Sheik led an extraordinary life devoted to faith, scholarship, peacebuilding, moral discipline, and national unity. Through decades of mentorship, Sheik Dahiru Bauchi became a respected figure whose wisdom transcended religious and regional boundaries.

Senator Lalong extended heartfelt condolences to the Bauchi Emirate, the Tijjaniyya Order, the family of the late Sheik, and the entire Muslim Ummah. He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and gives strength to all who mourn him.

He reaffirmed that the best way to honour the memory of Sheik Dahiru Bauchi is to uphold the values he championed, peace, humility, compassion, and devotion to God.