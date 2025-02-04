Senator Kalu’s Father in-law, Okafor, dies at 79

Share

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (MON), yesterday announced the passing onto glory of his father in-law, Chief Sunday Okafor (Whuum of Enugwu Ukwu Na Umunri).

In a statement he personally signed last night, Kalu said Okafor, who was aged 79 years, “was the beloved Father of my dear wife, Mrs Ifunanya Uzor Kalu.”

In the statement, titled ‘Transition To Eternal Glory’, he said his late father in-law passed on “peacefully today (yesterday) following a brief illness.”

The statement reads: “With a heavy heart and humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of my father -in-law, Chief Sunday Okafor (Whuum Of Enugwu Ukwu Na Umunri) aged 79 years.

“He was the beloved Father of my dear wife, Mrs Ifunanya Uzor Kalu. He passed away peacefully today following a brief illness.

“He was a bold, courageous, fearless, and selfless man who was committed to the service of God and humanity. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him

“The funeral dates will be announced soon. Please remember him and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

