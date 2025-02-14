Senator Kalu Pays Tribute to Late Elder Statesman

Share

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In a heartfelt condolence message on Friday, Senator Kalu described Pa Adebanjo as a patriotic leader, a strong advocate for democracy, and a symbol of national unity.

Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District and also the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and South East Development Commission acknowledged the late statesman’s lifelong dedication to justice, equity, and good governance, noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development would remain indelible.

“The passing of elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is a great loss to Nigeria. He was a fearless leader who stood for truth and fairness at all times. His wisdom, courage, and commitment to national unity will be greatly missed,” Kalu stated.

The Senator extended his condolences to the Adebanjo family, the leadership and members of Afenifere, and all Nigerians who were touched by the late leader’s legacy. He prayed for strength for the bereaved and for the peaceful repose of Pa Adebanjo’s soul.

