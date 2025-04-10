Senator Kalu Mourns Pascal Dozie

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has paid tribute to the founder of the now-defunct Diamond Bank, Chief Pascal Dozie, who passed away on Tuesday aged 85.
In a statement yesterday, onetime Abia State Governor Kalu described the ex-MTN Nigeria Chairman as a patriotic Nigerian and a distinguished statesman who contributed immensely to national development.
He commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the departed, noting that his death is a great loss to the country. The legislator said: “Chief Pascal Dozie was a man of wisdom, peace, and honour.
He was a dedicated technocrat with great courage and determination, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and patriotism.” He urged the Dozie family to take solace in the remarkable life he lived and the positive impact he made in the private sector.