Senator Kalu Calls For Caution In Appointment Of Military Chiefs

Former Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has cautioned the President and Commander-in-Chief against making irregular appointments of service chiefs, warning that such actions often waste human and material resources and dampen morale in the military.

Kalu gave the warning on Thursday while contributing to debate on a bill seeking to repeal and re-enact the Armed Forces Act during Senate plenary. He faulted the recurring trend of appointing service chiefs from among junior officers while their seniors remain in service.

According to him, the practice has over the years forced many senior officers to resign prematurely, resulting in huge financial and institutional losses for the country.

“Presidents should stop appointing officers to these top military positions above their seniors who are still in service,” Kalu said. “For instance, when you appoint a Course 41 officer as Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, or Chief of Air Staff while some of their seniors in Courses 39 and 40 are still serving, those senior officers are compelled to retire prematurely. Nobody is paying attention to the waste of resources this causes.”

He urged the President, as Commander-in-Chief, to ensure future appointments of service chiefs follow due military hierarchy and professionalism to maintain discipline and morale in the armed forces.

However, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, interjected midway into Kalu’s contribution, urging caution on the sensitive matter.

“We should be careful in this matter because it’s strictly a matter of military tradition that we do not fully understand,” Barau advised, effectively containing further debate even as several Senators were seen nodding in agreement with Kalu’s position.

The debate arose during consideration of a bill sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Armed Forces Act and to Re-enact a Modern, Constitutionally Compliant and Operationally Responsive Legal Framework for the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for Related Matters, 2025.”

Despite the truncated debate, the bill was passed for second reading and referred to the Senate Committees on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force for further legislative work. The committees were directed to submit their report within four weeks.