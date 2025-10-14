Senator Kaila Defects To APC, Reduces PDP Senate Caucus To 27

The Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Samaila Dahuwa Kaila, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), further reducing the PDP’s strength in the Senate to 27 members.

Following his defection, the current composition of the 10th Senate stands as follows: APC – 74, PDP – 27, Labour Party (LP) – 4, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – 2, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – 1, and Social Democratic Party (SDP) – 1, bringing the total to 109 Senators.

Senator Kaila, in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary on Tuesday, cited the persistent internal crisis within the PDP as the major reason for his decision to dump the opposition party.

According to him, the challenges within the PDP had “gravely constrained” his ability to serve his constituents effectively and in good conscience.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has gravely constrained my ability to discharge my constitutional responsibilities effectively and in good conscience. As one deeply committed to the service of our nation and the welfare of my people, I have found it necessary to realign my political engagements with a more progressive platform that embodies good governance, unity, progress, growth, and discipline in the governance of our country,” his letter read in part.

Explaining his choice of the APC, Kaila said he was inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s “bold and transformative reforms,” which he described as critical to Nigeria’s economic recovery and sustainable growth.

“Consequently, I have chosen to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, and to lend my full commitment to the reforms of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu. I hold in high regard the bold and transformative reforms initiated by the President, aimed at restoring economic stability, strengthening governance, and repositioning our nation for sustainable growth,” the lawmaker stated.

He further praised Tinubu’s leadership style, describing it as “decisive” and reflective of the kind of direction Nigeria needs at this critical moment.

“These efforts reflect the decisive leadership our country needs. I am confident that these reform efforts align with my ideals and enduring conviction to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and democratic advancement,” Senator Kaila added.