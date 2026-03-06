Former Governor of Plateau State and one of the founding fathers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria, Sen. Jonah David Jang has officially completed his electronic membership registration, reaffirming his loyalty and commitment to the party’s growth and rebuilding process.

New Telegraph reports that the registration took place on Friday in his Du Ward, Jos South Local Government Area of the State as part of the party’s ongoing nationwide e-registration exercise aimed at strengthening its membership database and consolidating its grassroots structures.

Senator Jang, widely regarded as the political leader of the PDP in Plateau State, was accompanied by his wife, Talatu Jang, the former First Lady of the state, who also renewed her membership through the digital registration platform.

Speaking to New Telegraph in Jos, former Liason officer for Jos North Local Government to Governor Mutfwang Hon. Nuru Shehu described Senator. Jang registration in PDP as a strong signal of his continued leadership and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the PDP in Plateau State.

According to him, Sen. Jang participation in the e-registration exercise underscores the importance of the initiative and serves as an encouragement to party members and supporters across the state to key into the digital membership drive.

He added that Jang’s action also reinforces ongoing efforts within the party to reposition the PDP for greater political engagement as preparations gradually begin ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

Party leaders and stakeholders in Plateau State have called on members across all wards, local government areas, and senatorial zones in Plateau State to emulate the example set by the former governor by participating in the ongoing e-registration exercise.

According to party faithful, the renewed commitment of the Jang family represents a rallying point for PDP supporters, strengthening the resolve of members to rebuild and reposition the party for a stronger political future.

With the e-registration exercise gathering momentum, PDP leaders maintain that unity, commitment, and grassroots mobilization will remain critical in consolidating the party’s structure across Plateau State.