Senator Imasuen Urges Transparency In Governance

Senator Neda Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, has emphasized the importance of transparency in governance during a town hall meeting held in Idogbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Speaking while consulting with various groups in the Edo South Senatorial District, Imasuen highlighted his achievements and listened to the needs of the people.

“The reason for this town hall meeting is to have direct contact with the people, so that I can know their needs. As you are aware, this is the midpoint of the four-year tenure, and I thought it was time to meet the people directly, without relying on third parties,” Imasuen said.

He showcased some of his accomplishments, including the construction of a 3.5km road with drainage and solar lights in Ovia South West Local Government Area, as well as empowerment programs for hundreds of youths. He also paid JAMB registration fees for over 300 youths and awarded scholarships to five individuals.

Imasuen acknowledged the challenges of meeting all the needs of his constituents due to limited resources.

“We may not have satisfied everybody, but whatever we have done—which many people may not be aware of—we will make known to them. We also want to hear from them what their current needs are,” he said.

The Senator expressed satisfaction in seeing people benefit from his projects, especially in communities long deprived of basic amenities.

“For me, the satisfaction is seeing people who have not seen light for a long time rejoice. For instance, in Igbanke, I provided lighting for several communities,” he added.

Imasuen urged his constituents to be patient and stressed the importance of transparent governance.

“My message is that there is a need for patience. I urge that we show transparency. If I am able to explain things to them, that’s one of the main reasons for this interaction.”

