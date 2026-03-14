Senator Gyang: State Police Is An Idea Whose Time Has Come

With the 2027 elections around the corner against the usual voter apathy in the previous polls, nothing can be timelier than voter education on participation in the elections. Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, who represented Plateau North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, in this interview with MUSA PAM, underscores this, as well as need for constitutional reforms to devolve policing powers to states, and stronger justice systems to effectively tackle insecurity

What are your plans for 2027 and why have you been silent of late?

I have related very, very closely with the Media for a very long time, right from the Dariye era of Plateau State, to the state of emergency, to the interim government of Baba Bot Mang, to Baba Jang, and proceeding to the National Assembly, House of Representatives, 2015 to 2019, and thereafter the Senate, 2019 to 2023.

I have had this privilege of serving in Plateau State and retired as a Permanent Secretary and in the service, I engaged very closely with the media. And stepping into the political arena and the status of a legislator, I became a representative with a threefold mandate of lawmaking, representation and oversight.

I had the great privilege of not only representing Barkin Ladi/ Riyom Federal Constituency, but Plateau North Senatorial District, representing a constituency that has had its challenges. The greatest challenges of this constituency have been that of security and that of the economy of the people, and managing diversity, knowing that Plateau North is cosmopolitan.

So, I want to thank all the media that have been with me all this while. I have benefited a lot from their goodwill and platforms. We have been challenged, we have been encouraged, we have been supported, and it has been an engaging moment.

But I want to appreciate the role that the media plays as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, with a very important constitutional mandate of holding the government accountable and bringing to light, getting to inform citizens about local, national and international affairs. And very importantly, to ensure that every arm of government is kept on its toes to ensure that it delivers on their respective constitutional responsibilities.

The media has played that role effectively and efficiently. So, I want to commend all the media for doing a great job for the Nigerian people, many of whom do not have a voice.

So, we parliamentarians, I think we are the closest to the media because we play a similar responsibility of oversight, of ensuring that the government lives up to the responsibility of implementing the programmes and projects that have been appropriated by the legislature. So we are partners in progress.

I want to say, having been out of the National Assembly for two or more years now, we have remained committed to the issues that have to do with our nation, knowing that leadership is critical and vital to the extent that, as the cliché holds, a nation either rises or falls on leadership.

And because government is that institution that has the highest capacity to do good or evil, we cannot afford for good people to shy away from the platforms that get people into government.

And what is that platform? Politics is that platform and the political parties are the ones through which the political game is played to recruit leadership at all levels for the nation, the state and the local governments. And as it has been said, the only alternative for evil to prevail is for good men and good people to do nothing.

In that regard, I have decided that we would be actively involved, whether in government or out of government, to ensure that we take interest in the governance of Nigeria for the sake of our citizens and as part of our constitutional responsibility in the office of the citizen, which is the most powerful office.

The office of the citizen is that office that allows every Nigerian citizen to express the stake that he has in our nation, in the governance of our nation and the well-being of our nation. It is the citizens that recruit the leaders, and the leaders are accountable to the citizens.

They are the ones that employ those who are in government and can sack them at will at the appropriate times, as defined by our electoral laws, the most recent amendment being that of the 2026 Electoral Act as assented to by the President not long ago.

So by the Grace of God come 2027 we are again in the race to represent our people in the National Assembly to consolidate on what we have done already. We have seen your track record right from the House of Representatives down to the Senate.

We have seen what you have done in Barkin Ladi. We have seen how you were able to build homes for the homeless and many other gestures. Like you said sir, the Northern zone here has its own challenges such as the issue of insecurity and severe conflicts in places like Barkin Ladi where you come from and also Bassa. There are many displaced people and their yearning is to return home.

Their livelihood has been taken away and there are issues of land grabbing and even mineral exploitation. If by the grace of God, you are given this mandate again, what will you do to ensure that these people are resettled and that there is security and peaceful coexistence with collaboration with the federal government? Thank you very much for raising this issue of the security and wellbeing of the people.

You know our Constitution defines and provides that the primary responsibility of government is the security and well-being of the people. That the Constitution has specified.

The primary purpose and responsibility of government at all levels is the security and well-being of the people. And that is why stepping back into the National Assembly, the Senate to be specific, would again position me to insist on the government to undertake and discharge that constitutional responsibility.

Efforts have been made in the past and even in the present, and it has been said that the quickest way to define insanity is for you to be doing the same thing and expecting different results.

We have in the past noted that the issue of security requires some critical constitutional alteration, particularly one that will empower states to be much more actively involved in managing security of their respective states.

Under the current constitutional arrangement, the Federal Government has that responsibility because all the armed forces and the police, the entire security apparatus and infrastructure, are largely under the command and control of Mr. President. To that extent, the states do not have that leverage to intervene effectively in localities. Just as all politics is local, security issues are best tackled at the local level.

If you wait for command and control to emanate from the IG or the Chief of Defence Staff before addressing issues here, a lot of damage would have been done, which is what we have been seeing. So, the long-awaited Constitutional alteration that will allow for devolution of powers for the establishment of state police is something that is already accepted by many Nigerians, with only a few objections.

Just last week the President was hosting members of the House of Representatives for Ramadan fast breaking dinner and he told the National Assembly to speed up the constitutional amendment process because he is eager to assent to alterations that will allow for devolution of powers and the establishment of state police.

…and the issue of security in Plateau North?

The second side is the process where we engage communities. Plateau North has diversity, but diversity itself is not a liability. It is the inability to manage diversity that becomes a liability.

We have well meaning citizens across ethnic and religious groups who want insecurity to end. Engaging peace-loving citizens and isolating criminals, terrorists and those who have turned bloodletting into an economy is something we must pursue.

Through dialogue and community engagement, those who are disposed to peace will be encouraged, while criminals will be isolated and identified. Communities can then provide intelligence to security agencies.

That brings us to justice administration. Many times, suspects are arrested and before you know it, they are back on the streets because of weaknesses in the adjudication process. Strengthening justice administration is therefore critical.

Also, there is a need to build community resilience and vigilance as the first line of defence. The state government and local governments must play their roles because communities cannot continue to sit and allow their people to be killed every day. These threats are existential but they are not impossible to resolve. What is required is political will.

What is your assessment of the preparations towards the 2027 election and the controversy around the transmission of election results?

The INEC Chairman was recently on a public programme where he assured Nigerians that INEC has the capacity to conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027. Professor Amupitan is someone I have known for a while and I want to take his word as something we can count on, because the credibility of the process is what is vital in conducting a free, fair and credible election.

If the assurances they are giving us are anything to go by, then what needs to be put in place is already being put in place. They have assured us that the errors of the past will not repeat themselves and that INEC staff will live up to expectations. Anywhere any lapse is detected, the law will take its course against such officers. So, we are hopeful the team will live up to expectations.

Are you not afraid of the threat from the far North against the second term aspiration of President Tinubu?

When you talk about the far North, it is not just one block. The far North itself is a conglomerate of parties. There are very strong APC members there. Almost all the governors in the far North, except maybe one or two, are APC governors. Many legislators are also APC members.

If you have an opposition that is drumming up its campaign, that is normal in a democratic setting. But I can assure you that the far North will not isolate itself. You can see that the South-South is consolidated, the South-East is consolidating, the North Central is consolidated, the South-West is consolidated and the North-East is also consolidated.

Our democracy allows freedom of expression and even very loud expressions of opinion. But I can assure you that with my colleagues and APC members from the far North, the election of President Tinubu, except anything divine, is assured. I urge Nigerians to play their constitutional role in recruiting and holding leaders accountable; I advocate community engagement and resilience as key tools in combating crime.

I also commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, a policy has significantly increased revenues to states and improved governance. I want to expressing confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process and predict that the President’s re-election in 2027 is highly.

When you look at the current political situation in the country where many governors are tilting towards one direction, are we not drifting towards a one party state?

I am a democrat. Previously many governors could hardly pay salaries. They were in arrears and states were heavily indebted.

Then you have a president whose major decision was to remove the fraudulent fuel subsidy which had enriched only a few people.

That decision released resources and today states receive three or four times what they used to get from the federation account.