Senator Frets Over Interest Rate on AMCON’s CBN Debt

The Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, has vowed that the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would ensure that the objectives of setting up the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) by the Federal Gov- ernment in 2010 are achieved. According to a press released by Jude Nwauzor, the spokesperson of the Corporation, Abiru, who stated this at an interactive session with the management of AMCON led by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ahmed Kuru, frowned on the huge interest rates that AMCON pays to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said if the situation is allowed to continue, it would make it impossible for the corporation’s sunset date to be realised.

He said a situation where AMCON pays as much as six per cent to the CBN and also charged some percentage on obligors whose businesses were already challenged before AMCON intervention was not a healthy practice as AMCON’s current exposure stands at about N4.7 trillion. Consequently, he said his committee will engage the CBN, and all relevant stakeholders to take a second look at the AMCON funding model, the interest elements and all other processes that would hasten the resolution of the huge burden that AMCON presently carries.

Summarising the essence of the interaction to the media at the end of the session,, Abiru said the 34-member committee was happy that AMCON was up to date with its budget and records and remains one of those government institutions that the committee did not have to chase up and down before they submitted their records for review, adding that the committee was happy that AMCON has submitted its audited accounts up to the financial year 2022. According to him, members of the committee were satisfied that even before the convening of the interactive session, which is the first the committee was holding since the inauguration of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions by the Senate, AMCON had forwarded to his office a copy of their performance as of September 2023, which he said was very impressive record by a government agency.

He said: “I will also believe that the role of AMCON is further underscored by the fact that it was set up using a model that would help us tidy up the challenges that we had in the financial system dating back to the global financial crisis of 2008/2009. That gave rise to the institution and equally the model that also well suited for the agency in terms of the Eligible Bank Assets (EBAs) that they acquired.