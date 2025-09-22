Senator Felicitates Oluremi Tinubu @ 65

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), has congratulated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

Alli, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, described her as a woman of grace, vision and uncommon patriotism. He lauded the first lady for her commitment to nation-building and well-being of Nigerian families.

He commended Tinubu for her exemplary virtues as a distinguished legislator, devoted mother and pillar of support to President Bola Tinubu. Senator Alli said the first lady’s selfless service has continue to inspire women across the country, while also acknowledging her remarkable contributions to youth development, education and humanitarian causes. He added that her Renewed Hope Initiative was touching lives and giving hope to vulnerable Nigerians in remarkable ways.