Senator Dismisses Claims Of Automatic APC Tickets For Legislators

The representative of Ondo North in the Senate Jide Ipinsagba yesterday dismissed the reports of the All Progressives Congress (APC) planning to grant its members at the National Assembly automatic tickets ahead of the 2027 general election. The Senate Committee on Public Affairs chairman told reporters that no such decision had been taken at any level.

However, the lawmaker said rewarding outstanding performance was a laudable idea, but those who performed below expectations should be shown the way out. Ipinsagba said he had given scholarships to students, built hospitals, markets, and event centres across the six local government areas in his senatorial district.

He said: “As a procedural person. Anything that is not written, I don’t believe in it. It is an insinuation. “People are thinking ahead of things. Well, if it is the thought of the people, who am I to fault it? There is no place where such a decision was taken.”