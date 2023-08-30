Senator Diket: Establishment Of Mining Varsity Will Boost Nigerian Economy, Bring Dev

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang has said the establishment of a Mining University in Jos, Plateau State will boost the Nigerian economy and bring about development of the country.

Senator Plang stated this during an official visit to the Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geo-Science in Jos.

He described the Mining sector as key to the revenue drive of the Federal Government, hence the bill he sponsored for the establishment of a Mining University which has passed its first reading at the Senate.

The Senator noted that the country is endowed with several Mineral Resources and human capital development which, if well harnessed, will generate revenue for the Country.

He explained the need to support the upgrading of the Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo Sciences Jos into a University

The Senator, who was a student in the institute, noted the high content of the Institute coupled with well-equipped Staff and expressed the belief that with well-trained miners, it will maximize their output.

He applauded the determination of the Federal Government in focusing on the local content to be able to manage local industries.

The Director General of the Institute Professor Suleiman Bolaji Hassan noted that adequate funding has been a challenge to the institute, but was quick to add that it has been receiving some assistance.

He assured that with the facilities at its disposal, the Institute was ready to operate as a University.

The Senator also inspected facilities at the permanent site of the Institution in Dong and the Mining Resource Community Center, Jos