November 19, 2024
Senator Congratulates Governor On Election Victory

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his well-deserved victory in the just-concluded governorship election in Ondo State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas in Ibadan, Senator Alli described the victory as a testament to Aiyedatiwa’s exemplary leadership, commitment to good governance and the trust reposed in him by the people of the state.

“Your re-election is a clear indication of the confidence and support you have earned through your dedication to the development and progress of Ondo State.

The people have spoken resoundingly, reaffirming their faith in your vision, integrity, and capacity to lead them to greater heights,” he said.

