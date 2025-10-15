Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Joins APC

Former Senator and business mogul, Ben Murray-Bruce, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing his confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, economic reforms, and vision for Nigeria’s future.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the former Bayelsa East senator declared his decision as one made “not for politics, but for progress,” commending President Tinubu for his “courage, intellect, and result-driven leadership.”

“I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. He is not driven by applause, but by results. For the first time in our nation’s history, we have a President who truly understands finance,” Murray-Bruce said.

The former lawmaker praised the administration’s economic and security reforms, noting that Nigeria is transitioning toward a “free-market economy that rewards hard work and innovation.”

He also applauded the restructuring of the Central Bank, deregulation of fuel supply, and infrastructural development across the country, describing them as “the foundation of tomorrow’s prosperity.”

“The numbers are beginning to speak, investments are returning, and the world is watching Nigeria rise again,” he added.

Murray-Bruce emphasized that while the current economic challenges are painful, they represent “the birth pangs of national renewal.”

He concluded by expressing optimism that under President Tinubu’s full eight-year term, Nigeria will experience phenomenal growth, urging citizens to remain patient and supportive of the government’s reform agenda.