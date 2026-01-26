Senator Barau Welcomes Gov. Yusuf To APC

…Says I’ll work with him for Kano’s prosperity

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has welcomed the Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is in politics to serve his people.

Governor Yusuf had resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday, January 23, 2026. The governor rejoined the APC on Monday, January 26, at a gathering attended by Senator Barau and others at the Kano Government House.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau said that he would work with Governor Yusuf and all other stakeholders to address the challenges facing Kano State.

Senator Barau recalled that his entry into politics over three decades ago was driven by a commitment to serve the people of Kano and the country at large.

He said, by the grace of Allah (SWT), he has remained steadfast in that mission and will continue to work for the unity, progress and development of Kano State and the country.

” I welcome His Excellency, the Governor of our beloved state, Kano, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, to our great party, the APC, the largest political party in Africa.

“I also want to reassure the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, of my unalloyed commitment to the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, as we work together to take our country to the next level, where governance truly works for all,” he said.