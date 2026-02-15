Senator Barau Visits Kano’s Singer Market, Donates N100m To Victims

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, on Sunday paid a sympathy visit to the Singer Market in Fagge LGA of Kano State, where an inferno destroyed goods and properties worth over N5bn.

Senator Barau, who was received at the market by the Chairman, Alhaji Junaidu Zakari, alongside thousands of affected traders, donated N100m to the victims to cushion the effects of the inferno.

Addressing the traders, the Deputy President of the Senate expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying it affects not only the traders but the entire people of Kano and the nation at large.

“This fire outbreak and the enormous losses recorded have affected all of us. In fact, it affects the entire people of Kano and the country at large. Commerce is the mainstay of our people in Kano, so we are deeply touched by this incident,” he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, pledged to facilitate the provision of a modern fire control facility in the market.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the market, Alhaji Junaidu Zakari, disclosed that the market had suffered two major fire outbreaks in recent times, resulting in the loss of goods and other property worth over N5bn.

He expressed profound appreciation to Senator Barau for the sympathy visit and continued support.

“We are proud to have you in Kano. We appreciate all the support you have been giving us. You have done a lot for us. Thank you very much,” he said.

Senator Barau was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata; the Kano State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Malam Salisu Sagir Takai; members of the Kano State House of Assembly; special advisers; and other aides.