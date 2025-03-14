Senator Alli Mourns Subair, Oyo Majority Leader

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and former Majority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Kehinde Subair.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The late Subair, a former member of the State Assembly from 2011 to 2019, died on Thursday night in London, United Kingdom.

Alli described Subair’s death as a personal and great loss to the progressive family and the entire Oyo State.

“This is sad, a rude shock. This is one death too many. I have lost a reliable friend and confidant. It is a great loss to APC and the entire Oyo State,” he said.

He acknowledged Subair’s remarkable contributions to the state’s legislative framework, his unwavering commitment to democratic ideals and his impactful service to the people of Oyo State.

“Hon. Subair was a dedicated and principled leader whose efforts in strengthening our party and uplifting his constituents will always be remembered,” he said.

Alli noted that Subair’s demise has left a huge vacuum in the political landscape of Oyo State, urging the All Progressives Congress family to honour his legacy by upholding the values he stood for.

The lawmaker extended his heartfelt condolences to Subair’s family, his colleagues in the former Parliamentarians forum and the APC leadership.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grants him Aljanah Firdaus and gives his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

