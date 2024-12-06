Senator Alli Mourns Passing Of Sheikh Bello, Describes Him As Spiritual Beacon

Share

A renowned and fearless Islamic preacher, Sheikh Muhyideen Ajani Bello, has died in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

New Telegraph reports that he died on Friday in his Ibadan home at the age of 84.

Paying tributes to the Cleric, while consoling the family left behind, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sadness in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli described the late cleric as a towering figure whose teachings, as well as, lifestyle profoundly impacted countless lives in Nigeria and beyond.

The lawmaker lauded Sheikh Bello for his unwavering commitment to Islam and his dedication to preaching peace, unity, and the fear of Allah.

He said that the cleric’s sermons often inspired hope, strengthened faith, and promoted morality among Muslims as well aside non-Muslims alike.

“Sheikh Muhyideen Bello was a spiritual beacon whose words guided millions of souls. He was an embodiment of piety, wisdom and humility, always reminding all of their duties to Allah and humanity.

“His passing is a great loss not only to the Islamic community but also to all who cherish justice, kindness, and righteousness,” Alli said.

Senator Alli extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, his disciples and the entire Muslim Ummah, urging them to find solace in the impactful and exemplary life the cleric lived.

He called on everyone to honour Sheikh Bello’s memory by upholding the values he tirelessly preached throughout his lifetime.

“All of us are reminded once again of the transience of life and the importance of living for the greater good. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Alli concluded.

