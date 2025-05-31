Senator Alli Mourns Oniroko Of Iroko, Oba Opeola

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Ismaila Abioye Opeola, describing the late monarch as a bridge-builder and a symbol of peace whose demise has created a significant vacuum in Oyo State and beyond.

In a statement issued by his media office and made available to journalists on Saturday in Ibadan, Senator Alli, who is also the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, said Oba Opeola’s death marked the end of an era defined by remarkable leadership and cultural stewardship.

“His demise marks the end of an era of remarkable leadership, cultural stewardship, and unwavering commitment to the progress and unity of his people.

Oba Opeola’s contributions to the growth and development of Iroko are evident and will be cherished for generations to come,” Senator Alli said.

The Senator, a former President of Omo Ajorosun Club, recalled his personal relationship with the late monarch, who was also a dedicated member of the socio-cultural association.

“His contributions to the club and to Ibadanland were marked by vision, compassion, and a relentless drive to uplift his community. His demise is a great loss to us, and I join other members of the club in mourning his departure,” he stated.

Senator Alli extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, traditional chiefs, and the entire Iroko community.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I extend my deepest condolences to the royal family of Iroko, the chiefs, and the good people of Iroko town, and indeed all who mourn this irreparable loss.

May the Almighty overlook his shortcomings, comfort his loved ones, and grant them the fortitude to bear this painful exit,” he added.

He concluded with a prayer for the soul of the departed monarch to rest in perfect peace.

