Senator Alli Inaugurates Solar Dryers For Ibarapa Farmers

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South) has facilitated and inaugurated solar panel-powered dryers for food processing at the Okolo area of Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government.

The project, aimed at supporting local farmers and agro-processors, is designed to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance food preservation through sustainable, renewable energy-driven drying technology.

Speaking at the inauguration, Alli said the intervention aligned with his commitment to improving agricultural productivity and empowering rural communities across the Oyo South Senatorial District.

He explained that the solar dryers would help farmers process cassava, maize, pepper, and other produce efficiently, thereby increasing market value and improving household incomes.

Alli said that the initiative reflected his belief in practical empowerment, stressing that modern agricultural tools remain vital to achieving food security and economic stability.

He urged beneficiaries to maintain the facilities properly and maximise their usage, assuring them of his continued support for people-oriented projects across the senatorial district.

Community leaders at the event commended the senator for the thoughtful intervention, describing the solar dryer project as timely, impactful and beneficial to farmers.

They affirmed that the facility would strengthen local agro-processing activities, create employment opportunities for youths and women, while stimulating grassroots economic development.

The inauguration concluded with appreciation from farmers who pledged to utilise the dryers effectively. They expressed gratitude to Senator Alli for bringing sustainable innovation closer to rural communities.