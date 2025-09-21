Senator Alli Felicitates First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu At 65

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South) has congratulated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

In a personally signed statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan, Alli described the First Lady as a woman of grace, vision, and uncommon patriotism. He lauded her unwavering commitment to nation-building and the well-being of Nigerian families.

The lawmaker commended Senator Tinubu for her exemplary virtues as a distinguished legislator, devoted mother, and a pillar of support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, her selfless service continues to inspire women across the country, while her remarkable contributions to youth development, education, and humanitarian causes remain indelible.

Alli noted that her Renewed Hope Initiative has been positively touching lives and restoring hope to vulnerable Nigerians.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I join millions of Nigerians in praying for your continued good health, strength, and divine wisdom to sustain your impactful service to humanity,” he said.

The senator prayed that God grants the First Lady a long and prosperous life filled with peace, happiness, and greater accomplishments.

He also urged Nigerians to emulate Mrs. Tinubu’s virtues of humility, compassion, and dedication to national service.