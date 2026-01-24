Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing key development challenges facing Ibarapa Central and North Federal Constituency in the state.

Alli gave this assurance during a meeting with traditional rulers of Ibarapa Central and North, as well as executives of Igboora Progress Union (IPU), at the Olu of Igboora Palace.

Issues discussed included electricity supply, agricultural development, security, youth and artisan empowerment, traditional institutions, the abandoned Igangan General Hospital, and the proposed Federal Medical Centre.

The Senator disclosed that the Federal Medical Centre bill had passed all legislative stages and was awaiting Presidential assent, crediting Reps Muraina Saubana and Bayo Adepoju for collaboration.

He assured stakeholders that the proposal was at an advanced stage, expressing optimism that the centre would soon address healthcare challenges across Ibarapa communities.

On infrastructure, Alli said that construction work had commenced on the Badagry–Sokoto Express Road linking Igboora, pledging continued engagement with the Minister of Works for further improvements.

Addressing electricity challenges, the Alli said he had engaged the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, promising intervention to restore supply to Ibarapa North despite acknowledged technical challenges.

He projected visible improvements in power supply within six months, noting that sustained follow-up would ensure lasting solutions beyond initial government timelines.

Earlier, IPU Interim President, Pastor Alex Oladeji, represented by Vice President I, Rev. Sanya Akinlade, had outlined community concerns on electricity, roads and healthcare infrastructure, while urging the Senator to intensify interventions on the Igboora–Iseyin Federal Road, Federal Medical Centre project and other pressing developmental needs.

Also, Senator Alli met farmers, community leaders and party stalwarts from the seven principal towns, focusing on agricultural innovation, empowerment and food security in the constituency.