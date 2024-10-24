Senator Alli Empowers Constituents With Skill Enhancement Kits

Share

In continuation of his poverty alleviation initiatives, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) on Wednesday empowered numerous constituents in Ibadan through the distribution of various skill enhancement kits.

The initiative, designed to support entrepreneurs and professionals across various sectors, aims to improve the livelihoods of beneficiaries by providing essential tools for their trade and daily operations.

Items distributed during the event included palmtops, grinders, cameras, printers, makeup kits, gas cylinders and cookers.

Additionally, medical kits containing electronic blood pressure meters, blood glucose meters, and thermometers were provided.

Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, the Oyo South Senatorial Chairman of APC, commended Senator Alli for his continued commitment to uplifting his constituents, explaining how the tools would enhance the productivity of the beneficiaries and empower them to sustain their businesses.

“Senator Alli is a grassroots man, a politician who knows what his people want. Less than two months at the National Assembly, he started with empowerment.

Hardly will anyone know he is a first-term lawmaker. I have witnessed many of his empowerment programmes, and they touch the grassroots people, those who need it.

“My advice for the beneficiaries is to make good use of these skill enhancement and life-supporting kits. We really appreciate him,” he said.

Alhaja Tinuade Adigun, the State APC Women Leader, lauded the Senator’s efforts, emphasising the inclusion of women in the empowerment scheme. She noted that the support would help beneficiaries build lasting financial independence.

“He has done so many programmes, and I thank God for his life. He will do more than this if he has the chance. We pray that God protects him from all evil. Beneficiaries should not sell the kits but see it as a great empowerment,” she said.

Hon. Kehinde Subair, an APC chieftain, also praised the Senator’s strategic approach to empowerment, stating that it would significantly impact the local economy. He also urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items received.

“I really appreciate him. We have been having elected officers, and his approach is different. With all he has been doing, I am sure reward is coming. He has done many things. We need to appreciate him and thank him,” Subair said.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the senator, promising to use the tools to enhance their work and improve their livelihoods. One of them, Mustapha Olatunde, from Tapa in Ibarapa North Local Government, described Senator Alli as a pace-setting lawmaker committed to his constituents’ welfare.

He said, “Senator Alli has continuously made the life and well-being of his constituents a first priority. He is doing great things, and I wish him a successful tenure of office,” Olatunde said.

Mrs. Temilade Olufowoki from Ibadan South-East Local Government also expressed appreciation for the senator’s efforts, praying for continued blessings.

To her, “Senator Alli has been doing a lot for us. We appreciate him and thank God for all,” Olufowoki said.

