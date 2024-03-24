Senator Alli Donates To Widows’ Charity, Alleviates Poverty

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has stressed the need for politicians to address the prevailing economic challenges facing Nigeria through palliatives and other community initiatives, just as he donated to widows’ charity in Ibadan.

Represented by his aide, Hon. Kazeem Alimi, the Senator made the call during the inaugural Ramadan Lecture and Widows Empowerment Programme organised by Prince 89.7FM Management at the OTM Central Mosque on Sunday. He stressed the need for politicians to be more responsive in addressing economic issues affecting the country by providing palliatives to citizens.

The lawmaker emphasised the collective responsibility of government officials, politicians and well-meaning individuals in mitigating the impact of economic challenges such as fuel subsidies and recessions. He exemplified this in his ongoing poverty alleviation initiatives for his constituents while advocating for politicians to be accessible and supportive of their communities.

While commending the efforts of Prince (Dr) Babatunde Balogun Oruomeniowo, the founder of Prince FM, and urging others to emulate such initiative, Alli advocated a collaborative approach among politicians, citizens and government to combat poverty, as well as, unemployment effectively.

The senator donated generously to the Widows’ Charity, reaffirming his commitment to supporting impactful community initiatives. He equally stressed that by supporting the less- privileged and fostering community development, poverty and unemployment can be alleviated.

The event was attended by dignitaries including former Ibarapa Central Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Sharafadeen Olaoniye, Fresh FM Media Guru, Abolade Salami, the Chief Imam of Abdul-Azeez Arisekola Alao Mosque, Sheikh Abdulbasit Katibi, Comrade Mashood Erubami, among others.