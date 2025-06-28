Senator Alli Donates Medical Equipment To Ibadan PHC

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South) has donated a wide range of medical equipment to the Omowunmi Primary Healthcare Centre in Orita-Aperin, Ibadan, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery for residents of the community and beyond.

The donation was announced in a statement issued by his Media Office and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The items, which were received with joy by the Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Tunde Olatunji, alongside health workers and community members, include 89 medical and support items. These comprise a motorcycle, generating set, beds and mattresses, fire extinguishers, a sterilizer, stethoscopes, thermometers, and several others.

Senator Alli stated that the donation fulfilled part of his electioneering promises to enhance the well-being of his constituents through improved, accessible, and efficient healthcare services.

“Quality health is a basic right,” he said, noting that the initiative aligns with the Tinubu-led Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country for better service delivery.

Beyond healthcare, Senator Alli highlighted other projects already executed in his district, including the installation of solar-powered streetlights, provision of boreholes, skill acquisition programmes, and e-marketing empowerment initiatives.

He further disclosed that similar support would soon be extended to other PHCs, especially those in the Ibarapa zone of Oyo South Senatorial District.

The senator expressed gratitude to party leaders and members for their unwavering support, describing them as vital pillars in the collective pursuit of people-centred development.

Receiving the donation, Dr. Olatunji praised Senator Alli for the impactful gesture, which he said would significantly boost the state’s efforts to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all residents.

He urged the healthcare centre’s management and the community to ensure proper usage and maintenance of the equipment to guarantee sustainability and long-term benefit.

Meanwhile, residents of Orita-Aperin commended the senator for prioritising healthcare and fulfilling his campaign promises, describing the donation as timely and commendable.