Senator Alli Commiserates With Ex-NCC Boss, Akande, Over Father’s Death

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the death of Pa Amos Adetunji Akande, father of Prof. Adeolu Akande, former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Pa Akande, a revered patriarch and community leader, passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the age of 90.

In a condolence message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday, Senator Alli described the deceased as a person widely respected for his wisdom, humility, and dedication to the service of humanity.

Senator Alli said that the passing of the nonagenarian was a huge loss, not only to the Akande family but also to Otu Town in the Itesiwaju Local Government and the entire Oke Ogun region. He noted that Pa Akande lived a fulfilled life and left behind enduring legacies of integrity, love and selfless service.

According to the lawmaker, the legacies of Pa Akande would continue to reflect in the lives of his children, particularly Prof. Adeolu Akande, a distinguished academic, legal luminary and administrator.

He commended Prof. Akande for upholding the values of his father in his career and public life, noting that the late patriarch must have been proud to see the accomplishments of his children.

Senator Alli therefore prayed for the peaceful repose of Pa Akande’s soul, stressing that his memory would remain a source of comfort and inspiration, while extending condolences to the good people of Otu, the Itesiwaju community, and Oke Ogun in general.