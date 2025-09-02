Senator Alli Celebrates Vice-President Shettima At 59

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Vice-President Kashim Shettima on his 59th birthday, describing him as a visionary leader whose dedication to national development continues to inspire millions of Nigerians.

In a statement personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday, Alli said the Vice-President has consistently demonstrated wisdom, courage, and patriotism in his service to the country.

He praised Shettima’s exemplary leadership style and his commitment to advancing President Bola Tinubu’s vision of economic growth, security, and prosperity for Nigeria.

According to Alli, Shettima’s humility, resilience, and ability to connect with people across divides have earned him respect beyond political and regional boundaries.

The lawmaker noted that Shettima’s track record as a two-term governor of Borno State and his current role as Vice-President reflect his passion for progress, peace, and service to humanity.

“As you mark this special day, I pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with sound health, long life, wisdom, and divine guidance to keep serving our dear nation,” Alli said.

Alli, who is also the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, urged Nigerians to continue supporting Tinubu and Shettima in their efforts to reposition the country for sustainable development and unity.