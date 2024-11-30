Senator Alli Celebrates Oyo APC Leader, BAO At 85 

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has felicitated an Oyo chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leader in the progressives’ family, Alhaji Bello Adeleke Oladeji, popularly known as Baba BAO on his 85th birthday.

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Senator Alli described Baba BAO as a pillar of wisdom, courage and dedication whose contributions to progressive ideals remain a source of inspiration to all.

The lawmaker praised Baba BAO’s lifelong commitment to good governance and selfless service to humanity.

He said that Baba BAO’s 85 years of impactful living epitomises integrity, resilience and an unwavering dedication to the principles of progressivism.

Senator Alli extolled Baba BAO’s invaluable role in nurturing the growth of the APC in Oyo State.

He acknowledged the celebrant’s mentorship of young politicians and his constant advocacy for unity, development and progress within the party.

According to him, Baba BAO’s wise counsel has continued to shape decisions that have advanced the party’s objectives and the well-being of the people.

“On this joyous occasion of your 85th birthday, we celebrate your remarkable legacy and your immeasurable contributions to the political and social fabric of our state and nation.

“Your dedication to humanity and progressive politics serves as a beacon for many of us striving to make a difference,” he said.

He prayed for Almighty Allah’s continued blessings upon Baba BAO, granting him more years of good health and peace to continue inspiring generations to come.

The lawmaker called on younger politicians to emulate Baba BAO’s exemplary life of service, humility, and dedication to the common good.

