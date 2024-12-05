Senator Alli Begins Cash Empowerment For Women In Oyo South

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has commenced a cash grant initiative aimed at alleviating poverty and improving the economic status of women in his constituency, starting with hundreds of beneficiaries in Ibadan North Local Government.

The program, announced in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, on Thursday, will be extended to other local governments in the Oyo South Senatorial District in the coming weeks.

Senator Alli described the initiative as part of his continuous efforts to support women, emphasizing their pivotal role in societal development.

“This is just the beginning of a continuous program aimed at empowering our women. We believe that when women are financially empowered, it trickles down to improve the entire family and the community. My goal is to ensure that no woman in Oyo South is left behind in this journey toward economic self-sufficiency,” he said.

The senator assured beneficiaries of more programs and opportunities in the months ahead while calling on political leaders and stakeholders to prioritize women’s empowerment.

To him, “Our women deserve the best. They are resilient, hardworking, and pivotal to the growth of our communities. It is our duty as leaders to support them in every way possible,” he added.

He urged recipients to use the grants effectively to ensure the program’s sustainability and attract more interventions.

Some beneficiaries, who received varying amounts of cash, expressed gratitude to Senator Alli for his generosity and dedication, as one of them said: “This support will go a long way in helping me expand my petty trading business. The senator has shown that he truly cares about the grassroots”.

The empowerment program will be replicated across other parts of the district in the weeks ahead, reaffirming the senator’s commitment to impactful initiatives for the people of Oyo South.

