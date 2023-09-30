The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio, while acknowledging present challenges in the polity said that there were many landmarks in the nation’s 63 years to give a sense of optimism for a better tomorrow.

He noted the particular struggles that Nigeria had passed through as a country in the last 63 years, saying that each country has its unique path with unique challenges it must pass through.

Affirming that the fabrics of national cohesion were increasingly being braced by the unique Nigerian struggles, Senator Akpabio said that he was confident to assert that Nigeria was now on the correct pathway to rediscovery.

“As we reminiscence on our 63 years as a country it is tempting to allow present economic and security considerations becloud the triumphs of our nationhood.

“I dare say that in several fields of endeavour, the world has reckoned and continues to reckon with Nigeria in business, politics, sports and the arts.

“Indeed, I must today salute Nigerian music and showbiz stars who have almost through sheer grit and grace taken the world stage with a number of individual accomplishments.”

“It is against this background that I call on Nigerians everywhere not to give up hope in the nation.”

The lawmaker affirmed the determination of the National Assembly under his leadership to give the legislative framework to advance the nation to greater heights.

“I make this pledge on the occasion of our nation’s Independence Anniversary that the National Assembly under my leadership will continue to provide legislation and other parliamentary initiatives to push forward the Nigeria of our dreams.

“What I ask of every citizen is to do their part in the collaboration between government and the populace in making tomorrow a better Nigeria for all.”

“I congratulate the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GFCR on being the unique Nigerian with the unique opportunity of turning Nigeria towards the country of our dreams.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the National Assembly, I pledge to assist him within the limits of constitutional provisions in this drive.

“My congratulations also go to all my colleagues in the National Assembly and Nigerians as a whole on this unique anniversary,” Akpabio said.