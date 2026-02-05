Senate’s Rejection Of Election Result E-Transmission, Harmful To Democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the rejection of electronic transmission of election results at polling units, by the Senate, in the amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022, is harmful to the nation’s democratic process.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, reminded the lawmakers that as representatives of the people, they must endeavour to mirror the desires and wishes of the people they represent at all times.

The PDP said: “It is common knowledge that the majority of Nigerians all across the 109 senatorial districts desire electoral sanctity which is better guaranteed through the electronic transmission of votes from the polling units.

“We are all witnesses to the widespread practice of altering results before it gets to the collation centre or at the collation centre.