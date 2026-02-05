Senate’s Rejection Of E-Transmission Of Results Unforgivable Act – Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, has described the rejection by the Nigerian Senate of mandatory electronic transmission of election results as an unforgivable act of electoral manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, in a statement on X on Thursday, described the action of the lawmakers as “a deliberate assault on Nigeria’s democracy.”

According to him, by rejecting what he described as essential transparency measures, the legislators have eroded the very foundation of credible elections.

He questioned whether the government exists to ensure order and justice or to institutionalise chaos.

“Is its purpose to serve the people, or to fulfil the sinister ambitions of a select few?” Obi asked.

He stated that the disputes and manipulations that plagued past elections, especially the 2023 general election, were a result of the failure to fully implement electronic transmission of results.

“Nigerians were fed excuses of a fabricated ‘glitch’ that never existed,” Obi stated, regretting that while many African nations have adopted electronic transmission to strengthen democracy, “Nigeria, the supposed giant of Africa, shamelessly lags behind, dragging the continent backwards.”

The former Labour Party presidential candidate blamed the nation’s challenges on its leaders and elite.

“Our deliberate resistance to reform is pulling the country backwards, dragging us toward a primitive state of governance.

“By rejecting mandatory electronic transmission, a critical safeguard for electoral integrity we are entrenching disorder aimed at perpetuating confusion according to the whims of a small clique,” he said.

Obi further wondered why the leadership was not focused on building a credible, orderly, and liveable nation for the next generation, rather than one permanently ensnared in chaos.

He warned that the rigging and electoral manipulations witnessed in 2023 would not be tolerated in 2027.

“Nigerians everywhere must begin to prepare to rise up, resist, and reject this backward trajectory, and legitimately and decisively reclaim our country from the clutches of deliberate malevolence.

“The international community must take heed of this groundwork for continued future electoral manipulation, which endangers our democracy and development.

“A new Nigeria is possible, but we must all stand and fight for it,” he advised.