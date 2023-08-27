Senate’s Euphemism For Holiday Handout

Recently, Nigerians were enraged over a certain leave allowance paid to members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly as they embarked on their annual vacation. ONWUKA NZESHI reports

Since June 13, 2023 when the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was inaugurated and its leadership put in place, a lot has happened in the red chambers. Some of the actions of the legislators had the trappings of the unravelling of a new era while others triggered so much huff puff, you might think all had crumbled until you look deeper.

Just before the Senate adjourned for its annual recess, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had announced to his colleagues at plenary that a token had been sent to their individual accounts to enable them enjoy their vacation. But the announcement did not go down well with some of his colleagues.

Based on the advice of his handlers, Akpabio promptly retracted the tokens and instead announced that he had sent prayers to their emails to enable them enjoy their holds days. As innocuous as these announcements were, the shirt video went viral and attracted negative comments from a cross section of the lawmakers and other Nigerians. Curiously, some lawmakers in the red chamber felt so aggrieved about what appeared to be a minor slip of tongue, that they threatened to invoke some sanctions on their leadership.

Flashback

As at the time the 10th Senate was inaugurated, Nigeria was already in an economic quagmire. Presi- dent Bola Tinubu had inadvertently stirred the hornet’s nest when he declared that fuel subsidy was gone without bothering to put in place appropriate measures to cushion the effects of the policy on the polity.

As Nigerians grappled with the realities of fuel subsidy removal, the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) served a notice of a upward review of their tariff. According to the DisCos, a forty per cent increase was going to be rolled out with effect from. July 1, 2023.

The masses were batting agitated as each family pondered over how they would survive the rising inflation in the economy. The Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliates were already mobilising for a nationwide strike. It was under this charged atmosphere that the Senate found itself in its first few days.

The Skepticism

Quite frankly, many Nigerians did not give the new occupants of the red chamber a chance. Not many believed they could weather the storm. This negative perception was probably due to the political intrigues that heralded their inauguration, particularly the roles played by external forces in their leadership recruitment process. Not a few Nigerians were sceptical about their capacity and determination to serve the interest of their constituents as well as the general public.

In fact, smarting from the experiences of their predecessors who were largely pro-executive and were dubbed “rubber stamp” parliament, many critics simply wrote the 10th Senate off as chips of the old block. However, the Senate rose to the occasion, initiated dialogue with the various stakeholders in the power, sector and convinced them to suspend the tariff hike until further notice.

Although the Standing Committees of the Senate were yet to be put in place at that time, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio was able to mobilise his men to nip the crisis in the bud. Soon afterwards, the Senate was presented with another opportunity to prove its worth or be labelled rubber stamp like its predecessor.

A military coup had taken place in neighbouring Republic of Niger and President Bola Tinubu, as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was saddled with the responsibility to take some actions.

In a letter addressed to the Senate, Tinubu informed the lawmakers of the ugly development in Niger and the plans by the regional body to undertake a military expedition to flush out the junta. Again, Akpabio and his colleagues resisted the temptation of backing a cause just to be seen as a tough parliament and a powerful nation. The decline by the Senate to approve military action in Niger has been interpreted in some circles as a commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, respect for the sovereignty of other nations and the hallmark of an independent legislature.

As if these were not enough, the Senate had, within the same period intervened in the protracted industrial crisis between the Federal Government and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in the country.

The aggrieved doctors had declared a strike due to the inability of the government to fulfill some agreements they reached in the past, but they suspended their action immediately after their engagement with the Senate President Similarly, the NLC and TUC also suspended their nationwide strike after their engagement with the Senate President who made them see reasons while dialogue was the best option instead of taking to the streets.

Alternative perspective

Perhaps to set the records straight, the faculty of the Initiatives, a forum of serving and former lawmakers has risen in defence of Akpabio and the leadership of the red chambers. According to the group, Nigerians not to crucify the President of the Senate, Sen Godswill Akpabio over his controversial announcement of “tokens” wired to lawmakers as allowances before they embarked on their annual vacation.

Dean of the Faculty, Hon Eseme Eyiboh who gave the advice in Abuja, said the dust raised by the announcement was like a storm in a tea cup considering that Akpabio meant no harm but was only complying with the principles of transparency and accountability in managing the affairs of the red chamber of the National Assembly.

Justifying Akpabio’s action, Eyiboh flanked by other members of the forum, argued that the tokens were in lieu of the salaries of the legislators which were yet to be paid more than two months after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Eyiboh, due to the transition from one administration to another capital releases to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been withheld, hence the lawmakers had not collected their salaries. “Whatever is given to them, whether as salaries, allowances or whatever it is, they deserved it. The worker deserves his wages. Some senatorial districts have as much as 18 local government areas. In a time like this, if you allow a Senator to go on holiday without the wherewithal, they will find things difficult.

“That token was the representation of a gesture. If you are entitled to your salary and it was not paid, you could be given a token. It is an intervention; it is to ameliorate suffering you would have otherwise suffered. The word ‘token’ is just an intervention. He didn’t say they had posted your salary.

“For a man who is kind and generous as he is, there is no just reason to attack him, there is nothing wrong with what he has said. His colleagues had already received the money. Let us be considerate because the senators had made a lot of sacrifices,” he said. Eyiboh dismissed the insinuations in certain quarters that the Senate under Akpabio’s watch would be a “rubber stamp” for all policy decisions and actions of the executive arm of the government.

He said that contrary to that negative perception, the 10th Senate had shown that it would deliver on its mandate going by some of the decisions the lawmakers had taken in the last couple of weeks. “When this particular leadership of the National Assembly emerged, there were rumours that the Senate would be a rubber stamp but the first indication of ethical integrity was when Mr President sent a request to the Senate for deployment of troops to Niger Republic. Many thought it was just going to be a mere formality but today, we are proud to note that that particular Senate did not only deprive, but contributed immensely by saying that all diplomatic measures be exhausted.

The issue of troops deployment to the Niger Republic was subjected to constructive engagement by senators and the outcome was that the President should embrace diplomatic means to resolve the crisis in the country. “Secondly, when the electricity companies and the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC wanted a 40 percent hike in electricity tariff, the Senate rose to the occasion and said Nigerians were already suffering and decided to ensure the stoppage of that increment.

That intervention has gone so far in assisting Nigerians. “Thirdly, this is a country with opportunities but which cannot come to fruition without the rule of law. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) because of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy went on strike for one day. The federal government was engaging them and it went to court to stop Labour and thereafter, when there was increased from N540 to N617, Labour said no and rightly went on strike.

The Nigerian Senate engaged labour constructively and it culminated into the NLC appreciating and understanding the situation that we found ourselves. On our part, we are saying that the NLC did very well for opening up the corridor for discussions and we also appreciate the Senate for its intervention.

“Still in the effort to establish the independence of the legislature and that it is not a rubber stamp, the President sent 48 ministerial nominees to the Senate and they were invited for screening. You would have naturally expected that the Senate would have returned the same number to the President but they sat even on non-legislative days like Friday, Saturday and Monday and sat into the night, screening the nominees. Out of the 48, the Senate stepped down approval for three,” he said.

Uncommon navigator

It would appear that the token slip arose out of innocence or sheer exuberance but it ought not to have attracted the kind of anger it did knowing full well that even in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) different categories of staff are usually entitled to a certain amount of money as leave allowance.

So far, what has transpired in and around the red chamber in the last two months or thereabouts is an indication that these are uncommon times in Nigeria and an uncommon personality has ascended the podium in the red chamber, wielding the gavel in an uncommon manner as he navigates through the legislative landmines.