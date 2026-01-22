Senate’s Delay In Passing Electoral Act Amendments Threatens 2027 Polls – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the Senate of frustrating the passage of amendments to the Electoral Act, 2022, warning that the delay poses a serious threat to the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku made the allegation in a statement posted on X on Thursday, citing a recent report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), which accused the Senate of failing to list the amendment bill for debate despite the completion of work by the Senate Committee on Electoral Act.

According to the FIJ report, the bill, designed to curb vote rigging, strengthen penalties for electoral fraud, and regulate election financing may not be passed in time for the 2027 polls because the Senate has allegedly refused to place it on the Order Paper for consideration.

Describing the situation as “an indictment of the Senate,” Atiku said the report also serves as a timely call for legislative responsibility. He stressed that the credibility of the 2027 elections depends on the urgency with which lawmakers treat the proposed amendments.

The former vice president blamed what he described as the shortcomings of the 2022 Electoral Act for the challenges witnessed during the 2023 general elections, alleging that loopholes in the law “paved the way for brazen rigging and made it nearly impossible for petitioners to effectively prosecute their cases in court.”

He argued that if the errors of the 2023 elections are to be corrected, the legal framework governing future elections must be reviewed and strengthened.

“But as things stand, it has become obvious that the Senate is determined to frustrate the passage of amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act,” Atiku said.

He therefore called on the Senate to urgently conclude work on the amendments and ensure that the revised law governs the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

“Anything short of this,” he warned, “amounts to a deliberate attempt to rig the election long before the ballots are cast.”