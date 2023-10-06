Senate’ll Sanitise, Strengthen Media Industry – Sen. Eze

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, Senator Kenneth Eze, has declared the preparedness of his Committee to sanitise and strengthen the media industry in Nigeria, to function optimally, to the benefit of Nigerians.

Senator Eze, made the declaration in his office at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, while fielding questions from the New Telegraph, on what would be the focus of the Committee as it settled down to work after the resumption of the annual recess by the lawmakers.

He pointed out that one of his cardinal objectives was to ensure that journalists were granted the freedom of information, to carry out their reportorial functions in the country without any hindrance.

The lawmaker, representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, also hinted that the Committee would work towards ensuring that the journalists feed the society with accurate information, while the Press men would also be adequately protected in the course of doing their work.

Eze, who is an Engineer by profession, frowned at what he considered obscene and indecent contents of some media outfits, stressing that he would confront Multi-Choice Nigeria on some of its programmes, which he (the Senator) considered injurious to the young people in the country.

He noted that he would ensure that agencies under the purview of the Committee would remit revenues generated to the national treasury, to support good governance in the country, wondering why some agencies who failed to perform their civic obligation of revenue generation and remittance should expect good governance to take place.

His words: “My Committee is saddled with the responsibility of oversight functions. I will be over-sighting the Ministry of Information National Orientation, and all the agencies under it including Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, Radio Nigeria, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Voice of Nigeria, and Nigeria Press Council. We are just starting in the area of information.

“We want to ensure that, especially you journalists are granted the freedom of information. But that does not mean that you will begin to feed the public with false information. I am out to see that the Press feeds the public with rightful information, and you will have all the necessary protection required.

“But they should not go beyond the confines of authentic and reliable information. We should know that information has a lot to do with the society. By the time you feed them with wrong information, they will go with the wrong information and it will produce wrong results, which is not good for the country. We will ensure that the broadcast industry serves Nigerians well with quality news content.

“They are to woo and improve the psyche of our teeming youth. They should not be fed with wrong information that will corrupt their mind. I intend to take Multi-Choice up on some of the contents they feed our teeming youth.

“They need to explain to me the content of Big Brother Africa. Even though the programme is entertaining what quality of entertainment are they giving to our youth, where they are exposing our youth to obscene and indecent content, with seriously questionable moral character? They need to explain to this Committee and convince us that they are not corrupting the young people with their contents.

“On revenue generation, each agency is saddled with its own civic responsibility, which is generating revenue to the government. Some of these agencies are not remitting revenue to the government, and you expect the government to function. Revenue generation is one of the key areas the government functions.

“The agencies must generate revenue for the government. I learnt that some of the broadcast media and even the print are not remitting the little revenue they ought to remit to the government, and they want good governance. Everybody has to contribute towards this good governance we are talking about. Everybody has to play his/ her own part and live up to his/ her responsibility.

“I intend to look at the various litigations that have frustrated the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from carrying out its constitutional mandate. And this is retarding the industry. A lot of these institutions have taken them to court, just to frustrate them. These are some of the problems we suffer.

“So, I believe that by the end of my tenure as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, I must have achieved a lot, that Nigerians will say, of a truth the Committee on Information and National Orientation has done its oversight very well.”