Senate’ll Promote Progressive Governance, National Development –Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the commitment of the Senate under his leadership to progressive governance, economic empowerment, and national development.

Akpabio stated this in his acceptance speech after his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, in Lagos on Friday.

According to Akpabio, “The Senate’s commitment to progressive governance, economic empowerment, and national development remains unwavering. And I assure you that this honour will not be taken lightly. If anything, it will only spur me to work harder, to push further, and to serve better.

“I stand before you today deeply honoured, profoundly humbled, and immensely grateful. To receive the Honorary Fellowship of this distinguished institution is not just a privilege; it is a testament that there are values we hold dear—the values of service, excellence, and unwavering dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

Akpabio noted that, “for over five decades, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers has stood as a beacon of professionalism, integrity, and nation-building. You are the silent architects of Nigeria’s urban transformation, the custodians of our nation’s physical wealth, and the guardians of the principles that sustain our economy —accountability, due process, and strategic planning.”

“Your work ensures that our cities are well-planned, our investments are secured, and our future is built on a solid foundation. Without you, the skylines of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt would remain concepts, not realities. Without you, businesses would struggle to find the confidence to invest, and without you, the dream of homeownership for many Nigerians would remain just that, a dream.

“So today, as I receive this honour, I do so not as an individual, but as a representative of the Nigerian Senate, as a servant of the Nigerian people, and as a voice of the Nigerian people. I also know that leadership is about legacy. Therefore, I dedicate this award to the 10th National Assembly and the great people of Nigeria, who have entrusted us with the sacred duty of representing them in the governance of this country.

“This recognition is not just a celebration of what has been done, but a call to action for what must be done. It is a charge to lead with renewed vigour, to continue to fight for policies that will make housing more affordable, land administration more transparent, and infrastructure more sustainable.

“It is a call to ensure that Nigeria’s land and property assets are managed with the efficiency, integrity, and foresight that will secure our economic future.

“To my brothers and sisters in the real estate and valuation profession, I say—your work is critical to Nigeria’s development. And we, in government, are listening. The policies we craft, the laws we enact, the reforms we champion—all must align with the vision of a Nigeria where economic growth is not just a statistic, but a reality that uplifts every citizen.

