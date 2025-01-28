Senate Writes INEC Over Ubah’s Passing, By-Election This Week

Share

The Senate is expected to officially notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s death and request a by-election to fill his seat in the parliament this week.

At a stakeholders’ dialogue organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) in Awka, Anambra State, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Elizabeth Agu, said the Senate had not requested a by-election to fill the vacant seat.

“INEC is ready for the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election but the Senate has to write to us to request for the replacement of the vacant seat before we can conduct the election,” she was quoted as saying.

Ubah, who represented Anambra South, died on July 27, 2024, in London aged 52. Victor Umeh, who represents Anambra Central in the Senate, said this during an interactive session with reporters in Awka.

The legislator said: “The process of official communication is on. The Senate President (Godswill Akpabio), in accordance with our tradition, declared Senator Ubah’s seat vacant during our valedictory session on December 19, 2024 “I have spoken with the Clerk of the Senate and the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“They have completed the processes, and the official communication shall be received by INEC this week.” Chinedu Akubueze, Chief of Staff to the Senate President, said on the telephone the Senate is working on the process of informing INEC about Ubah’s death and the vacancy created by his exit. He said: “We have processes for the information to INEC and we are working on the relevant processes

“In the shortest time, INEC would be furnished with the necessary correspondence to give impetus for the conduct of the by-election.” Akubueze added:

“For the people in Anambra South, there is nothing to fear because the Senate would in the short while do the needful for the purposes of conducting a by-election in the zone.”

