Senate Won’t Pass N58.472 trn 2026 Budget On March 17 As Earlier Proposed

The Senate will not be able to actualise its earlier proposal to pass the N58.472 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year on March 17, 2026, as it has already suspended plenary until March 31, 2026.

The apex legislative assembly had on January 30 rolled out a tentative timetable for the 2026 budget defence and passage, fixing March 17 as the tentative date for the passage of the money bill.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations announced the timetable while holding a special session on the 2026 Appropriation Bill at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Reeling out the timetable, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (Ogun West), said the panel had fixed Monday, February 9, 2026, for a public hearing on the budget estimates.

Senator Adeola also disclosed that an erudite Professor of Economics from the University of Lagos, Wasiu Adeoye, would make a PowerPoint presentation on the money bill.

He revealed that Thursday, March 5, 2026, had been fixed for an interactive session between members of the committee and economic managers of the Federal Government such as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, among others.

The lawmaker also noted that February 16 to 23, 2026, had been fixed for the submission of reports on budget defence by the various committee chairmen, ahead of the presentation of the committee’s report to the Senate on March 17.

He informed members of the committee that the Senate initially wanted the budget passed on March 12, 2026, before he convinced the leadership to allow an additional one week.

Senator Adeola stressed that for meticulous scrutiny and consideration of the budget estimates, hard copies of the 2026 budget had been printed for chairmen and members of the various standing committees.

Part of Adeola’s presentation reads:

“Budget hearing and engagement with MDAs will start on Monday, February 2, and end on Friday, February 13, 2026, where all sub-committee chairmen will invite relevant MDAs across the board for discussion and presentation of the 2026 budget to the Appropriations Committee.

“Submission and defence of budget reports by sub-committees will start on Monday, February 16, and end on February 23, 2026, while the collation and harmonisation of reports by the Appropriations Committee will run from Tuesday, February 24, to March 17.

“My dear colleagues, one main issue I want us to look at is the last point I raised because we should consider that we will be going on Easter break, and it will also be towards the end of Ramadan.

“We must make sure we work within the time and ensure that the budget is passed. Even though the leadership asked that the budget be passed by March 12, because I know how tedious this job can be once we start, I tried to convince them that we should look at March 17 or 19 so that we can pass the budget.”

After reading out the timetable for the various processes leading to the budget passage, Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) moved a motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), and the committee unanimously adopted the timetable.

However, Sunday Telegraph reports that at the end of the chamber’s session on Thursday, March 12, 2026, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, adjourned plenary until March 31, noting that the standing committees would continue meeting to conclude work on the budget so that the final report would be ready for consideration and passage after resumption.