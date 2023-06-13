Senate Willing To Support Tinubu’s Agenda — Akpabio

Following his swearing-in as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio has assured that the Senate would give President Bola Tinubu’s initiatives the necessary legislative support.

Akpabio who gave the assurance while delivering his acceptance speech on Tuesday also thanked the Senate for helping him become its President.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Abdulaziz Yari got 46 votes, while Akpabio garnered 63 votes to win the Senate presidential election.

Speaking, he said, “We shall have a seriously forward-looking Senate that will emphasise economic viability, social acceptability, tackle environmental issues and bring about sustainable growth.

“We must provide the required legislative framework and legal environment for President Tinubu to anchor the policies and programmes that he espouses for the country,” he said.

He further hailed Tinubu for the step taken on subsidy removal.

“I want to offer special commendation to the president for the bold step he has so far taken, particularly on the issue of petrol subsidy.

“If it requires legislative backing, we shall give. We must begin to produce our own fuel in Nigeria. We must begin to encourage the production of diesel and other products in this country,” he added.