Senate Will Not Be Held Hostage By Disruptive Member – Akpabio

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday said the 10th National Assembly will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any of its members.

This is as Akpabio insists that the Upper Chamber must uphold discipline and respect for its rules to preserve the sanctity of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Eseme Eyiboh, titled “The Trials and Triumphs of a Resilient Nigeria’s 10th Senate,” Akpabio said the legislature’s insistence on enforcing its rules was not about silencing dissent but about preserving order and the sanctity of democratic institutions.

He argued that the Senate’s rules were not outdated or symbolic, but an essential part of governance designed to protect fairness, stability, and respect for leadership.

Akpabio maintained that discipline in parliamentary conduct was the hallmark of every advanced democracy, noting that the Nigerian Senate shared the same principles with legislatures in countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Akpabio further defended the right of the legislature to discipline its members when necessary, drawing parallels with other democracies where lawmakers face suspension or expulsion for violating parliamentary order.

READ ALSO

The Senate President described the 10th Senate as “a chamber of resilience and balance,” adding that its leadership was determined to demonstrate that “freedom within order is the truest form of democracy.”

Akpabio said, “The Senate cannot and will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any of its members. Democracy thrives only when its institutions are respected and its rules upheld.

“The discipline of parliamentary conduct is a universal marker of political civilisation.

“In the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, the authority of the Speaker is absolute and unchallenged. No member, regardless of party or popularity, may openly defy the Speaker’s ruling without consequences.

“The Nigerian Senate’s Standing Orders are not ceremonial relics from the past.

“They are the living constitution of the institution, carefully designed to preserve fairness, consistency, and the sanctity of the legislative process.

“In the world’s most respected parliaments, members who flout rules face swift consequences. In the British House of Commons, suspension or expulsion is not rare when a member’s behaviour undermines parliamentary dignity. Nigeria’s Senate has every right to apply similar standards.

“When the chamber asserts that it will not be held hostage by the disruptive instincts of any single member, it is affirming the primacy of collective responsibility over individual grandstanding.

“This is how strong legislatures endure — not by silencing dissent, but by ensuring that dissent respects the bounds of procedure.

“Leadership of this sort does not seek applause; it seeks stability. By upholding its Standing Orders, the Senate has reclaimed its moral authority and demonstrated that rules, properly enforced, are not instruments of oppression but shields against institutional decay.”