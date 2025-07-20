Senate Warns Natasha To Stay Away From N’Assembly

The Senate has warned suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP/Kogi Central) to stay away from the National Assembly, insisting there is no valid court order mandating her recall before her six-month suspension expires.

This follows her claim that she would resume legislative duties on Tuesday, citing a recent judgment by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Speaking on Sunday, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, clarified that the court judgment did not issue any binding order compelling the Senate to lift the suspension.

“Rather, the court merely gave an advisory opinion urging the Senate to consider reviewing the suspension, which it deemed excessive. It also held that the Senate acted within the law in disciplining her for misconduct during plenary,” Adaramodu said.

He noted that the court found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt and ordered her to pay a ₦5 million fine to the federal government and issue a public apology in two national newspapers and on her Facebook page, orders which she has yet to comply with.

Adaramodu said it was “legally untenable” for Akpoti-Uduaghan to interpret the court’s non-binding remarks as a directive to return, especially while she is still appealing the ruling and has filed for a stay of execution.

He warned that any attempt by her to enter the chamber would be premature, disrupt proceedings, and violate due process.

“The Senate remains committed to the rule of law and will consider the court’s advisory on amending its Standing Orders and her suspension in due course. Until then, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan must stay away from the chamber,” he said.