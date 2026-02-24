Senate Warns Mgt Of SEDC Not To Use Agency To Siphon Money

The Senate, on Tuesday, cautioned the Management of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) not to turn the agency into an instrument for siphoning funds meant for the development of the region.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, gave the caution when the team of the Commission, led by the Managing Director, Mark Okoye, appeared before the Committee to defend its N140 billion 2026 budget estimates.

In his opening remarks, Kalu stressed that the motive of President Bola Tinubu in creating development Commissions across the country was to propel visible developments that would better the lives of citizens of each region, insisting that the SEDC must work in tandem with the vision and mission of the President.

He emphasised that the Commission was established as a development institution, not a political platform, saying that the Committee would be decisive in ensuring that the Commission did not deviate from its fundamental goals.

The former Senate Chief Whip and Abia State Governor also commended the Management of the Commission for presenting what he described as a “bankable document” capable of attracting global financing institutions.

“Our rules are simple: compliance, oversight, and feedback. This Committee will be ruthless in oversight. We will not look at anybody’s face. This Commission must not be a place for siphoning money. It must rekindle hope and drive economic development,” Kalu said.

He encouraged transparency, collective leadership among executive directors, and readiness for oversight visits. He also defended the preparatory feasibility studies, describing them as essential groundwork for attracting institutions such as the World Bank and Afreximbank and for integrating projects into national borrowing frameworks.

“Despite losing a full fiscal year to non-release of capital funds, the Senate acknowledged that the Commission used the period to lay structural and strategic foundations.

“With legislative backing now secured, alongside strong cautions on accountability, security performance, and ecological urgency, the ₦140 billion 2026 budget proposal moves forward under close parliamentary scrutiny, as expectations rise for visible development outcomes across the South East,” he stated.

In his contribution, Senator Victor Umeh described the proposal as visionary and aligned with the historic economic revival model of the South East, expressing confidence in the management team once funds are released.

Senator Emmanuel Nwachukwu emphasised the need for inter-state coordination, particularly in rail connectivity, gas pipelines, and industrial park development, stressing that gas infrastructure remains critical to reviving struggling industries in the region.

Senator Anthony Ani noted that the flagship programmes collectively cover all key sectors necessary for regional transformation, urging detailed implementation to ensure tangible results.

Senator Osita Ngwu expressed “absolute confidence” in the leadership of the Commission, acknowledging that foundational institutional work is often the most demanding phase.