Senate Wades In ASUU Strike, To Meet Education Minister Tuesday

The Senate through its Committees on Labour , Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, has waded into the ongoing two week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) with a view to breaking the deadlock.

The Committees in their efforts to end the ongoing strike by the University lecturers, met with leadership of ASUU on Friday at the National Assembly and scheduled meeting with the Minister of Education , Mr Tunji Alausa and the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission ( NUC ) , Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu on Tuesday next week.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse ( Katsina South), who addressed journalists at the end of closed door meeting with the leadership of ASUU, said the committees had heard from ASUU and would take up the issues euth the Federal Ministry of Education. ”

After meeting with the national leadership of ASUU on way out of the current strike and the looming indefinite one we have resolved to convene a very important meeting with relevant government agencies , particularly the Minister of Education and Executive Secretary of NUC on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. ”

We also resolved to interface with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT, Abuja ) , Barrister Nyesom Wike on the need to stop action on tampering with University of Abuja land “, he said .

Earlier, the National President of ASUU, Professor Christopher Piwuna told the committee members that improved funding of the Universities by the federal government remains the best way out of the strike action.

Piwuna said that sustainable investment in education is the only path to ending strikes and raising the global ranking of Nigerian universities. According to him, the ongoing two-week warning strike stems from longstanding issues that date as far back as 2011.