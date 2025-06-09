Senate Vows To Protect Local Jobs

Share

The Nigerian Senate has pledged to prevent the outsourcing of jobs meant for Nigerians to expatriates, reaffirming its commitment to support the federal government’s initiative to create mass employment through legislative interventions.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, gave the assurance during an oversight visit to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

During the visit, the NCDMB appealed to the National Assembly for support in strengthening local content laws to ensure alignment across legislations and uphold the “Nigeria First” policy.

Senator Thomas, who represents Delta South Senatorial District, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to building local capacity and generating more employment opportunities for Nigeria’s growing population of graduates and artisans.

He emphasized that the Committee’s mandate, as outlined in Order 96 of the Senate Standing Orders (2023, as amended), is to ensure that Nigerians benefit maximally from the country’s natural resources, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

“The mandate of this committee, as stipulated in the Senate Standing Orders, is clear — to ensure that Nigerians benefit fully from the nation’s resources,” Thomas said.

“The jurisdiction of the Committee includes the NCDMB, local capacity development, transfer of technology, and local manpower in industries like construction, power, and railway.”

He noted that the Committee’s visit was aimed at verifying the NCDMB’s compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010, which empowers the Board to boost Nigerian participation in the oil and gas sector and improve citizens’ livelihoods.

According to him, “Local content development leads to job creation, development of critical skills, business growth, better balance of payments, and reduced dependency on foreign goods and services. The Committee will collaborate with NCDMB and stakeholders to implement the Act effectively and monitor compliance by international oil companies.”

Senator Thomas also reaffirmed the President’s resolve to grow local capacity, warning that industry players should not blame the government for unemployment if they are complicit in bypassing local content laws.

“Never again will jobs meant for Nigerians be outsourced to expatriates,” he declared.

Receiving the lawmakers, Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, expressed appreciation for the oversight visit and highlighted the Board’s achievements, including the “Back to the Creeks Initiative,” which supports indigent students in remote and host communities with funding for WAEC examinations.

He expressed hope that the Senate’s engagement would positively impact the Board’s operations and enhance output in the oil and gas sector.

In his remarks, NCDMB’s Director of Capacity and Corporate Services, Alhaji Abdulmalik Halilu, described the agency’s impact as a “50-50 win situation,” but raised concerns over the diversion of funds meant for capacity building.

“Fifty percent of our one percent fund meant for capacity building is currently taken by the Federal Government. If this is not addressed, it could undermine 10 to 15 years of progress. We need legislative intervention to protect special-purpose funds,” he warned.

Halilu also identified infrastructure deficits — including access roads and power — as key challenges hindering local content development and called for pro-development laws to create an attractive business environment for investors.

“We need legislative backing to ensure all sectoral laws prioritize Nigeria First, in line with President Tinubu’s policy direction,” he added.

During the visit, the Committee toured the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) in Emeyal 1, Ogbia Local Government Area, guided by Project Manager Engr. Kelly Olali, who briefed lawmakers on the project’s various components.

Members of the Senate Committee on Local Content present included Senator Ede Dafinone (Vice Chairman), Senator Eze Kenneth Emeka, Senator Ezea Okechukwu, Senator Isa Shu’aibu Lau, Senator Tony Nwoye, Senator Anthony Ani, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, Senator Kelvin Chukwu, Senator Amos Yohanna, Senator John Enoh, Senator Aniekan Bassey, Senator Osita Izunaso, and Senator Ipalibo Gogo Banigo.

