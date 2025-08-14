New Telegraph

August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Senate, Vivacity Devt…

Senate, Vivacity Devt Partner To Curb Irregular Migration

I n a bold initiative aimed at correcting irregular migration, the Senate has given a big boost to a forthcoming high-powered event billed to take place in London, the United Kingdom on September 9.

The Senate endorsed the programme under the leadership of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio through the Senate Committee chairman on Environment, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi. The organisers of the programme, Vivacity Development and Codub Consulting Ltd are excited about the partnership with the Senate for the event, expected to shed more light on grey areas on migration.

The event, tagged “The Future of Work: A Bilateral Approach to the Reduction of Irregular Migration,” will take place at the prestigious Imperial College London. It will bring together policymakers, development experts, academics, private sector leaders, and diaspora voices to craft actionable solutions to one of Nigeria’s current most pressing socioeconomic challenges.

programme is expected to empower young Nigerians with the skills, opportunities, and support systems needed to succeed in their various fields of endevours and at home. The collaboration leverages Vivacity Development’s global network and community-focused sustainable development model, alongside Codub Consulting’s expertise in business transformation, technology, and asset management.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Glo Reduces Rates For Calls To Major Countries
Read Next

Capital Budget: FG Stops MDAs From Issuing Contract Award Letters Without Warrants