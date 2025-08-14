Senate, Vivacity Devt Partner To Curb Irregular Migration

I n a bold initiative aimed at correcting irregular migration, the Senate has given a big boost to a forthcoming high-powered event billed to take place in London, the United Kingdom on September 9.

The Senate endorsed the programme under the leadership of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio through the Senate Committee chairman on Environment, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi. The organisers of the programme, Vivacity Development and Codub Consulting Ltd are excited about the partnership with the Senate for the event, expected to shed more light on grey areas on migration.

The event, tagged “The Future of Work: A Bilateral Approach to the Reduction of Irregular Migration,” will take place at the prestigious Imperial College London. It will bring together policymakers, development experts, academics, private sector leaders, and diaspora voices to craft actionable solutions to one of Nigeria’s current most pressing socioeconomic challenges.

programme is expected to empower young Nigerians with the skills, opportunities, and support systems needed to succeed in their various fields of endevours and at home. The collaboration leverages Vivacity Development’s global network and community-focused sustainable development model, alongside Codub Consulting’s expertise in business transformation, technology, and asset management.