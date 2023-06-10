Senate Valedictory Session: Nigeria Is Not Fair To Me – Kalu Weeps

...Says “I am not a thief”

…As Ndume begs Tinubu to employ non-returning Senators

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Saturday, lamented that the Nigerian nation had not treated him fairly, notwithstanding his enormous contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

Kalu, who went emotional and wept as he marshaled his numerous contributions to the national development of Nigeria and various incidences of persecution by different authorities, spoke at the valedictory session to mark the expiration of the Ninth Senate.

He said that before he joined active politics, he had made his money and was actually wealthy, which enabled him to play a critical role financially in the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which he served as Abia State Governor for eight years.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, however, noted to his colleagues that his remarks would be emotional, as he actually wept, narrating how he was badly treated politically by the PDP, which he spent a lot of money to build at its formative stage and individuals he gave various assistance in life.

His words: “Before I came into politics, I could buy anything money can buy. I’m not a thief.

Those that put me in prison know the reason. They took over my businesses and wanted to kill me, yet I survived it and I’m in the Senate with you.

“I have never lacked, while I was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where I served for two terms as Governor. I brought the money that they used in forming that party, every penny, in 1997 and 1998, and I later became a thief.

“People I gave transport money from my house to Victoria Island (VI) in Lagos became agents. This is what Nigeria represents. Thank you for giving me these four years of uninterrupted support.

On his contributions towards the nation’s economic development and his disappointments with some elements in the system, Kalu said: “This country is not fair to so many of us. I have helped to build this country. I employed 13,800 workers.

“There are people who cannot explain where their source of wealth is, and nobody asks them their source of wealth, and nobody calls them thieves.

“I have three factories in Lagos; I have two factories in Otta, which I built and they are manufacturing. I have three factories in Aba and they are manufacturing. Yet, I am a thief. I have decided to leave everything in the hands of God.”

The valedictory session had in attendance, Vice- President, Kashim Shettima. First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Deputy Chief of Staff to President BolaTinubu, Ibrahim Hadejia, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Others were Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, and former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Hassan Muhammadu, who were all Senators of Ninth Senate, before their migration to occupy executive positions in their respective States.

The former lawmakers were ushered into the Red Chamber following a motion to suspend Senate Order 12 as moved by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Gobir (APC- Sokoto).

However, before the valedictory session started properly, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had announced that all 109 Senators would be presented with a Certificate of Legislative Service and a copy of the Legacy Report of the Ninth Senate.

Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Sani Tambuwal, presented the Certificate to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, while Lawan presented to the rest of the lawmakers present at the event.

After the presentation of the Certificate, Senators took turns to reflect experiences of their four years of service in emotion-laden tones, appreciating God for the grace to record the achievements they made since 2019.

Opening the floor for the valedictory session, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta Central), said that it was a solemn moment as he was grateful and honoured to be elected Deputy President of the Senate, saying that it was a rare privilege.

He commended Senators for passing landmark legislation in the face of all odds, such as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Electoral Act, and Finance Act and ultimately returning the budget cycle from Jan to December.

Omo-Agege thanked Senators for their patriotic disposition and urged incoming Senators to support the new leadership of the 10th Senate that would be elected on June 13.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, in his remarks, said that the debates of the Ninth Senate have defined the politics of the nation, saying that the Ninth Senate was leaving behind indelible memories to guild generations, successors, and followers.

He said Nigerians would continue to need the services of members of the Ninth Senate, saying that they had served Nigeria in periods of turbulence.

He said the Ninth Senate was a testament to the possibility that could transpire between the Executive and the Legislature, realising the fact that they were bound for the same destination.

Shettima said that the Senate Chamber would continue to bear memories of the lives they touched by serving humanity, appreciating the President of the Senate for his leadership, patriotism, and dedication to democracy.

He urged the incoming senators to note that the “stability of Nigeria was more superior to the stability of their pockets while urging them to vote wisely on June 13 for the election of principal officers.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, thanked God for sustaining her as third term Senator, saying that it entailed a lot of sacrifices to serve the nation, thanking her husband, President Bola Tinubu, for his unflinching support and freedom to make contributions for the people, especially for the women and the youths.

She said God used her to do exploits in the Senate, saying, that she did virtually everything required as a lawmaker, sponsoring bills and motions that had been signed into law.

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume, while speaking, lamented that about 75% of the Senators in the 9th Senate, did not make it back to the 10th Senate, appealing to President Tinubu to engage the non-returning Senators to help in the development of the nation.

He said: “About 75% of us are not coming back and it is not because we don’t want to come back or that we don’t deserve to come back. It is something we have to consider because this institution is going down. Anybody who is saying that this Senate should not be scrapped, of what use is the Senate if the content of the Senate is defective? So, we need to look at that.

“Mr. President, I want to make a request, these ladies and gentlemen that are not coming back are very important resources for Nigeria. I would have loved the President and Commander-in-Chief and the Vice President to be here to witness this session.

“I want to leave this message, that these resource persons should be absorbed into the system, to make sure that our colleagues that are very resourceful and can be useful to this country are called back to serve in various capacities, especially when we have the leadership of this nation now more or less in the hands of the legislators. Please, Mr President, take that upon you and many of us may seek an audience with the President.”