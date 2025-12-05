Senate Urges Quick Response To Lead-Poisoning In Lagos/Ogun Communities

The Senate, yesterday, called for an urgent national response to the widespread and scientifically verified lead-poisoning disaster devastating Ogijo, a densely populated community between Ikorodu in Lagos East Senatorial District and the Ogun East Senatorial District.

The Senate also demanded the establishment of a National Lead Poisoning Response and Remediation Office within the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to coordinate clean-up, medical intervention, monitoring and global traceability of exported lead.

It also ordered an immediate national response, including deployment of emergency medical teams by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC for free toxicology screening, blood-lead testing, chelation therapy and long-term treatment of victims.

Moreover, the Senate mandated a comprehensive environmental remediation by the Federal Ministry of Environment and NESREA to assess soil, groundwater, air and household dust contamination, as well as strict nationwide enforcement of battery recycling.